UK village of Allington groans loudly over sex festival

In the UK, residents of a village in Lincolnshire County complained to the police about loudly shouting and moaning participants of a swingers festival. About this writes Daily Mail.

The four-day Swingathon sex festival kicked off in a field near the village of Allington on Thursday, July 18. On the first night, angry residents began calling the police to complain of screaming and moaning coming from the area. “It’s not the kind of noise you want to hear when you’re trying to sleep,” said one.

In 2024, Swingathon attracted about one thousand participants. The area included “game tents,” a jacuzzi, a pole dancing show, foam parties, and “butt plug bingo.” The festival also included a separate BDSM program, with special “spanking tents” and shops selling sadomasochistic accessories. Entry to the event costs £265 (30,000 rubles).

Related materials:

The Allington authorities allowed the festival to go ahead despite protests from the local police and the county council. The police, in particular, said that given the nature of the event, there could be problems with crime and disorder. In addition, the police were concerned for the safety of children living nearby.

At the same time, according to the organizers, the village authorities helped them a lot. There were also defenders of the festival among the locals. They said that its guests have the right to enjoy what they do.

Earlier, it was reported that a grand sex festival featuring Japanese porn stars was cancelled in South Korea. The event, called 2024 KFX The Fashion, was scheduled to take place on April 21-22 in Seoul.