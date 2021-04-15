Mr Zilles, the number of infections is increasing everywhere, but in Lieg, a village in the Hunsrück, which you are in charge of as the local mayor, the incidence is zero, there has still not been a single corona case among the 400 inhabitants. What can the country learn from you?

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, based in Wiesbaden.

Discipline to live according to the rules and mutual respect. Above all, the social interaction has to be right. With us, everyone keeps their distance and everyone takes care of the other. This is of course easier in a local church than in the big city, the smallness is important. Young and old endure the measures with great patience. Although we had to close our social center, the Hunsrückhalle, as well as the village community center and the youth room. These were big cuts for the village community, because we are a very sociable and active people.

Social control should play a role too, right?

It is very important. People are already looking, with healthy curiosity: What is the other doing, who is visiting, or who have I never seen here? We don’t live anonymously here, everyone knows almost everyone here. But nobody is forgotten here either. The young people organized a shopping service for the elderly during the pandemic.



Heinz Zilles, Mayor of the local community of Lieg

:



Image: private





Your village is in the middle of the Hunsrück, which is not exactly the center of the world. Could the success also have something to do with the fact that there is hardly any exchange?

We are of course not as popular as any tourist magnet. We don’t have much to offer in terms of sights. But a very wooded and beautiful area.

In the district of Cochem-Zell, in which your town is located, the incidence is approaching 100, then you would also be subject to a night curfew. Would the people in town join in?

That would be a big turning point, there would be a bit of grumbling even among us. But I am sure that even then everyone obeyed the rules. There were no nightly meetings here, no wild parties.

Do you even have a school?

We have a small village school with 14 children and spacious classrooms in which the groups can be taught separately from each other. Parents and clubs have donated two room air filters, which shows how great the commitment is here. There is also a kindergarten that is jam-packed, we have to expand. Young parents in particular have recently returned despite their studies and work far away to see their children grow up in a sheltered manner. We have fast internet and a great cellular network, people can work from home. The pandemic has made rural life more attractive and given golden ground.

Soon you will no longer be able to save yourself from people moving in.

I hope so! We still have very cheap building sites. Hopefully people will understand that it doesn’t always have to be the city. Life is much better here.