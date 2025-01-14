The disco group Village Peoplecreators of 1970s hits, will perform at two of Donald Trump’s inaugural events, a decision they defend even though his “preferred candidate lost”.

It is not the first time that the American disco group, which made a name for itself in the late 1970s, will play at one of these Trump events. Your success YMCAwhich is widely considered a gay anthem, became a staple of Republican rallies in the last elections, along with his other famous song, male man. In fact, for this reason, the group considered denouncing the politician, although in the end they did not do so.

American disco group will perform at one of Trump’s inaugural balls and at a rally he will hold in Washington the day before he is sworn in.

“We know some of you won’t be happy to hear this.“However, we believe music should be performed without regard to politics,” the band said in a post on their Facebook page.

“Our song YMCA is a global anthem that will hopefully help unite the country after a tumultuous and divided campaign in which our preferred candidate lost. “Therefore, we believe the time has come to unite the country with music, which is why Village People will be performing at several events as part of Donald J. Trump’s inauguration in 2025,” the group added.

Other artists who will also perform

country music star Carrie Underwoodwho began his career in American Idol, will act shortly before Trump is sworn in at the US Capitol on January 20according to a copy of the inaugural program provided to The Associated Press.

“I love our country and it is an honor to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and be a small part of this historic event,” the artist said in a statement. “I feel honored to answer the call at a time when We must all come together in a spirit of unity and look to the future“.

Other musicians at the inauguration ceremony will include two of the president-elect’s favorite artists, country singer Lee Greenwood and the opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Tuesday, Trump’s first full day as the 47th president, will include a morning National Prayer Mass. Greenwood will perform when Trump is sworn in, according to Trump’s inaugural committee. And Macchio is Trump’s choice to perform the National Anthem at the end of the show.

Macchio acted at the Republican National Convention in July, at Trump’s comeback rally in ButlerPennsylvania, in October after his first rally there was marred by an assassination attempt, and during his Madison Square Garden rally that received criticism for crude and racist jokes from some speakers.

Biden plans to attend the inauguration

Trump’s second inauguration is expected to be a very different matter from the inauguration of Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump, who refused to accept his 2020 defeat, did not attend the ceremony at the Capitol, where reminders of the violent Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the building by Trump supporters were still visible.

The committee planning Trump’s inaugural ceremonies on Monday released a four-day schedule of events focused on the Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, which Biden plans to attend.





“The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s historic return to the White House and the decisive vote of the American people to make ‘America great again’ (Make America Great Again),” Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, the co-chairs of the inaugural committee, said in a statement.

Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 featured performances by the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the singer America’s Got Talent 16-year-old Jackie Evancho.