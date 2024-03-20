Genoa – From high-tech immersive spaces to relaxation and reading areasfrom a baby pit stop to one space dedicated to start-ups: they will be the mix of ingredients that will animate the “Village” space of the Genoa Blue District at the Porto Antico inaugurated by the deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi, the municipal heritage councilor Francesco Maresca and the president of the municipal council Carmelo Cassibba.

The new social space within the Blue District aimed at citizens and businesses, combines innovation and sustainability. Set up on the ground floor and first floor of Palazzo dell'Abbondanza in via del Molo, in the heart of the Old Port of Genoa, the Village is spread over 600 square meters with three areas with different vocations. You will be able to visit and live freely every day: citizens, young people, students, families, passing tourists, will be able to relax, read books in consultation or exchange them with book crossing, play a board game, study or work, have a coffee , discover the prototypes of the innovative solutions on display, participate in in-depth moments with experts, get involved in the installations on biodiversity and climate, participate in workshops designed for both schools and individual visitors.

There will also be space for start-ups supported in their journey by Blue District, already protagonists of the Innovation Village on the occasion of The Ocean Race Genoa The Grand Finale. It will be the first to animate the scene until the end of March 'Northern Light Composites'which displays a two-metre vertical wind turbine, accompanied by videos and explanatory panels.