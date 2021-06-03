ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

In large German cities the eyes are already wide when looking at real estate prices – with this advertisement from the USA, however, it gets very strange.

Munich – Anyone who has been on the lookout for apartments or houses lately has certainly checked their account to see what is possible at all. Even during the corona pandemic, prices in major German cities remained at a high level. Jokes are stubbornly circulating on the Internet in which broom closets and garbage dumps are titled “800 euros cold in Munich”.

In the USA, a completely different advertisement is now causing a stir. Not just an apartment, an underground parking space or a house is being sold there – no, an entire village is up for sale there. For $ 2.75 million. A considerable sum, but why is an entire village being sold right away?

USA: Californian village for sale – in the middle of the desert

It’s at Nipton in California. The 0.3 square kilometer land (about 30 football pitches) in the Mojave Desert currently has 25 inhabitants. The next larger town with a supermarket is an hour’s drive away. It’s Las Vegas, Nevada.

There is an old school building, a caravan park and art objects. The Hotel California and the Nipton Trading Post have been closed since the pandemic. According to the residents, there should also be a ghost, as the Wall Street Journal reports. He is dressed in a coat and a cowboy hat. They have no problems with crime in Nipton, where matters are “settled with a barbecue,” says the city’s unofficial sheriff.

Roxanne Lang, the owner, has been trying to get rid of her village for quite a while, without success. Since 1985 the village has been her life. Actually, she never wanted to stay there long. Her husband convinced her, they raised a son there. But her husband died in 2016. In 2017 the American Green company wanted to make the place a “marijuana mecca” and bought the place for 5 million dollars, part of which was financed by Roxanne Lang.

After the initial events, there were no payments. The head of American Green saw many “unexpected complications”. After the attempt, the village returned to Lang’s possession. Now she is still trying to sell the place.

Nipton: Who is owner Roxanne Lang selling the land to?

A group of conspiracy theorists offered loudly Wall Street Journal started buying nipton. It is a good place to hide from when the “ninth planet” is wreaking havoc with its gravity.

Roxanne Lang is currently vacillating between two more serious offers, but does not yet know how serious they really are. It will be interesting to see when or if they will be sold at all. The residents are hoping for an upswing from a new owner like them ntv– tell the reporter. (ank)