Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/16/2023 – 20:39

Share



Tons of earth and rocks slid down the mountain and stopped inches from tiny Brienz in the Swiss Alps. All residents had been removed from the site. The small village of Brienz, Switzerland, escaped this Thursday (15/06) by the hair of being wiped completely off the map. According to local officials, a massive landslide and rocks did not reach Brienz “by a hair’s breadth”.

For weeks, local authorities had been monitoring the imminence of the disaster. For this reason, on May 12, the little more than 80 residents of the village were forced to leave their homes. The civil defense carried out an inspection to ensure compliance with the measure.

On Thursday, more than a month after the full evacuation, a large section of Insel Mountain collapsed just before midnight, hurling 1.5 million tons of rock downhill.

Early on Friday morning, local authorities inspected the damage and could breathe a sigh of relief.

“There is no indication of damage, with the mass of rocks coming to a stop right in front of the village,” they said in a statement.

A meter-high wall of earth and rock stopped right in front of the school.

Some 1.5 million to 1.9 million cubic meters of rock came loose, according to Stefan Schneider, a geologist who heads the early warning service in the canton of Graubunden, where Brienz is located.

He said the rocks knocked down trees “like matchsticks” and destroyed a small hut in a field above the village.

monitoring follows

Now, however, there is no longer a risk of a large rockslide that could destroy the village. However, residents of Brienz who are in temporary accommodation are still not allowed to return home.

“The security of the village is not guaranteed,” said Andreas Huwiler, the geologist for canton Graubunden.

“We have to monitor the movement of the collapsed rock mass in the coming days. It can still change, for example, in case of rain”, he explained, adding that there is a “very, very big chance” that all inhabitants will be able to return to their homes.

Other cases

This isn’t the first time a landslide and rocks have threatened a village in the Swiss Alps. In 2017, a disaster of this type forced the evacuation of 200 residents of the village of Bondo, in the same region. At the time, 3 million cubic meters fell down the slope causing damage of more than 40 million euros to the village.

The worst catastrophe of this type in the country occurred in 1806, when a landslide of 40 million cubic meters of land buried 457 people and hundreds of cattle.

Geologists consider unstable between 6 and 8% of Swiss territory. The country, however, monitors risk areas and organizes evacuations in time to avoid tragedies.

According to Swiss authorities, climate change is increasing the risk of natural disasters in the country, including increased erosion due to rising temperatures.

le (EFE, Reuters, AFP)























