Benjamin Bauer

For more than two years, the residents of a quiet, small village in Britain have been plagued by threatening letters. The police are investigating.

Shiptonthorpe – A peaceful country life or the hectic hustle and bustle of the big city? Many choose the village in the hope of finding peace and security. But what happens when this idyll is disturbed? This is exactly what the residents of the 500-inhabitant village of Shiptonthorpe in East Yorkshire, Great Britain, are experiencing.

Who is behind the threatening letters in the British village?

For over two years, the villagers have regularly received letters with threatening content. According to a report by the Guardian There are now over a dozen such letters. It is suspected that there is a political background, as many of those affected are active in local politics. The origin of the threatening letters could go back to a political dispute that took place in the community years ago.

Woman wanted to be on the local council and was defamed

A woman who received one of the first letters in 2022 had ambitions of joining the local council at the time. “In the letter I was called an ‘easy girl,'” she told the BBC. Other letters wish the recipients against serious illnesses such as cancer or even death from a bus accident or a flood. For some of those affected, the threats are particularly hurtful because they are actually ill or their house has already been affected by a flood.

Although there are speculations in the village as to who might be behind the letters, there is no solid evidence. Some residents have opposite the BBC expressed that the tense and toxic atmosphere has already caused some to leave.

