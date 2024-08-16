Turkish authorities said a village had been evacuated after a forest fire broke out near a residential area in Izmir, the country’s third-largest city. No casualties have been reported so far as more than 1,000 people are battling the blaze in the Doğançay district of the Bayrakli district, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of central Izmir, Izmir Governor Suleyman Alban told reporters. Strong winds were hampering efforts to put out the fire from the air, the governor said.

Earlier on Friday, Bayrakli Mayor Irfan Unal urged local residents on social media site X to evacuate their homes as soon as possible. “Unfortunately, the fire has reached residential areas due to the winds,” he added.

A dpa correspondent in the area said thick smoke was seen in the sky above downtown Izmir. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Turkey has been battling a heat wave over the summer, which has caused forest fires across the country.