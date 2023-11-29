The usually peaceful Mookhoek is boiling with anger. The wing mirrors of dozens of cars were destroyed in the hamlet last weekend. The police have identified the perpetrator on camera images, but have not yet recognized them. This further increases the grumpiness among the victims. Because who is going to pay for this? “You should consider an amount of at least 200 euros.”
