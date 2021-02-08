The mayor of Villafrechós (Valladolid), Miguel Ángel Gómez, in February. R. García / EFE

Jeff Bezos has replaced caramelized almonds as the great emblem of Villafrechós (Valladolid, 490 inhabitants). The genealogical tree of the founder of the e-commerce company Amazon and the richest person in the world, born in Albuquerque (New Mexico, United States) 57 years ago, extends one of its branches to that small town in the Tierra de Campos region. The billionaire’s stepfather’s father arrived in Cuba from Villafrechós almost a hundred years ago and Bezos has shown interest in the town, which he visited in 2011 to see the Castilian countryside where his grandfather came from. Now the municipality works so that this illustrious surname returns to the area in the form of an economic investment that enlivens a territory in full demographic decline and where there is not always coverage. They still do not want to show their letters for a matter of education: they find it ugly to reveal their idea in the press rather than in person. This is how the mayor, Miguel Ángel Gómez (PP) expresses it: “The matter has no science if it is already known, it seems to us in bad taste”.

Just a tip from the tycoon’s overflowing piggy bank, with more than 100,000 million euros under his belt, would make the budgets of small towns like Villafrechós pale. The councilor has proposed to appeal to Bezos’s ancestors so that, once he has announced that he will depart from the Amazon front line, convince him to inject money and hope into the area. Gómez announces a project “that does not exist in Spain” and that can lead to a hundred jobs where the primary sector is the main source of income. The budget, he estimates, will require several million euros, a trifle for the Bezos Foundation, which has donated hundreds of millions to multiple projects, but a “pharaonic” amount for local coffers. There is no way to get a clue about the features of the plan, but he does admit the name: “Bezos Origin” (The origin of Bezos). Tierra de Campos, he adds, has turned to this “revulsive to not disappear” and “save the life” of these parts.

The coronavirus is also pushing back its deadlines. Its purpose is that, as soon as everything subsides, to appear in the United States and show the demo that they have already prepared. His link on the other side of the Atlantic is the consul in Seattle, with whom he coordinates to show his cards when he can. Gomez assumes they might get no for an answer, but since “hope is the last thing you lose,” you have to try. A villager has been drawing up this initiative since 2013 “many hours of work without seeing a hard”, as if to give up before time. If they can’t, at least they will have put themselves on the map. The mayor recalls that Bezos visited Villafrechós in 2011 with an unusual display for the town and that he went there knowing his origins. In 2013 his stepfather, also named Miguel Ángel, received in Valladolid in his name the Grand Cross of Alfonso X, granted by the Ministry of Culture, then directed by José Ignacio Wert.

Jeff was four years old when Miguel Ángel, settled in Cuba after the migration of the Amazon founder’s grandfather, met Jackylin Gise, the biological mother of the now wealthy businessman. Thus he received the surname and a symbolic inheritance that honors the neighborhood. María Ángeles Alonso celebrates that thanks to this story “we have appeared on the news” and, more seriously, she hopes that the project will prosper and spread jobs in this part of the plateau. To do this, he trusts the mayor, “who wiggles a lot” and “when he proposes something, he gets it.” The people dream that the agreement will end up being like the name of Villafrechós: fruitful.