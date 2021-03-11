An open microphone captures an exchange of words between the leader of Ciudadanos and the leader of the PP AA Thursday, March 11, 2021, 13:01



An open microphone has played a trick on the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís. It happened during the homage of the Association of Victims of Terrorism to the victims of 11-M. There, the leader of Ciudadanos has coincided for a few seconds with Pablo Casado. The exchange of words between the leader of the PP and the government partner in the City Council of the capital has been as follows.

–Married: How about Begoña?

–Villacís: As the Community Government, you have screwed us …

The phrase of the vice mayor makes clear the deterioration of the relations between both formations as a result of the motion of censure in the Region of Murcia and the electoral advance in the Community of Madrid. Before meeting Casado, Villacís gave a press conference with José Luis Martínez Almeida. Before the mayor of the city, the liberating leader has ratified her loyalty to the pact signed between the PP and Ciudadanos, in addition to guaranteeing her support for Martínez Almeida until the end of the legislature.