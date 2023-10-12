Anyone who wants to buy a spacious villa with a swimming pool on the Berg en Dalseweg in Nijmegen must have a spotless past. This is evident from a remarkable condition in the advertisement on housing site Funda. “The new owner will be screened by the judiciary,” it reads.
Maarten Reith
Latest update:
12-10-23, 21:40
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Villa #swimming #pool #sale #screening #judiciary #Rascals #rascals #doesnt
Leave a Reply