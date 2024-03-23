This house in Bergen, North Holland, has room for 18 cars.

Driving into your driveway feels like pure magic every time you see the photos. A beautiful modern home with plenty of space to entertain you. And to park cars. There is a carport and a garage. The garage is only for the nicest stuff. The less important cars are allowed to sleep outside.

House in Bergen

The current resident is an enthusiast of the Jaguar brand, it seems. A beautiful XKR lives under the carport. There is also an XF in the garage. The Jeep Wrangler is also a funny picture in this formation, for incognito shopping there is a BMW 2 Series Gran Divorce.

21 cars

The house stands on a plot of 2,859 m2. There is 636 m2 of living space spread over three floors. In addition to an indoor garage (space for three cars) and the carport (space for three cars), there is also a basement parking lot. This is accessible by lift and has room for another 15 cars. Together there is room for 21 cars inside and outside. Insane.

In the summer you can play outside in the spacious garden. With a heated swimming pool, so you can take a dip even on colder days at a water temperature of 29 degrees. Nice. On sunny days you can dry off on a 70 square meter veranda after a dip. Realizing that there are paupers in Amsterdam living in apartments that are smaller than that.

For sale

The house has twelve rooms, seven of which are bedrooms. There are four bathrooms. The current owner also uses a space for his own sports and boxing activities. With five punching bags you can go crazy with five guys at the same time.

What does all that cost? For 5.59 million euros You can call yourself the owner of this beautiful paradise house in Bergen. Then buy.

This article Villa with room for 21 (!) cars is something to dream about first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

