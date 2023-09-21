Villa Union FC confirmed his participation in the Mx Professional Soccer Leaguewhich will start the Friday October 13th.

The Suarez Familythrough Jesús and Daniel, as well as a promoter of local sports from Villa Unión, Juventino Sarabia, are at the forefront of the project.

Humberto Hernández will be the technical director of the team and Iván Zerecero will serve as technical assistant.

“We will be supported by very important people in football like Carlos Sarabia and Jesús Salazar. They have the DNA of Rojos de Villa Unión and will be a fundamental part of the development of the team’s young people,” said Zerecero.

In the Pacific Zone

Villa Unión will integrate the Pacific Zone group with Coras de Tepic, Atlético Unión – which will be participating in Escuinapa; Atlético La Vaquita, from Culiacán; Vago Style, from Guamúchil, and Murciélagos from Los Mochis.

Between 40 and 50 teams divided into seven zones participate in the Liga Mx.

It will be played in two rounds and the final is expected to be played on December 22 or 23.

The role of matches has not yet been defined, but Villa Unión will play on Saturdays at the José Luis “Chile” Gómez stadium, at a time to be confirmed. It is assumed that it could be at 4:00 or 6:00 p.m.

With ex-professionals

Humberto Hernández commented that the team will include players such as Jesús Isijara, who played for the Atlas and Santos team of the Liga MX; Roy Ureña, who trained in the Santos Laguna organization, as well as Ricardo Gaspar, among other talents from Mazatlán.

“We will play at the José Luis ‘Chile’ Gómez stadium and it is most likely that on date one we will face Atlético Unión, from Escuinapa, whether at home or away.

“The Professional League has been developing for four years in the North and South of the Mexican Republic and allows 30 registrations. We already have 70 percent of the squad. The League is open, professionals can play,” explained Zerecero.

Viewings on Monday the 25th

In order to detect more talents, next Monday, at 7:30 p.m., there will be screening sessions for young people from 16 years old and up on the Muralla Club’s soccer field one.

Iván Zerecero reported that once the Villa Unión FC squad is formed, training will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Club Muralla, to make it easier for the players to work or study.