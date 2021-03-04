Minute 36 of the first stage, Mouth falls off before him almost amateur Claypole for Argentina Cup Y Sebastian Villa equalizes the game after a difficult first half. Do you run to get the ball so that Claypole can serve out of the middle and turn the game around as quickly as possible? Quite the opposite. Caribbean blood pulls and On the 22nd, they celebrate as much as if Colombian cumbia came out from the speakers of the Lanús court. But, as that old cable program said, “this is mouth”, and the reaction generated the reaction of the fans in the networks.

The fans quickly became enraged on Twitter and showed their anger at Focus for celebrating an inconsequential goal at a time of turbulence in the Xeneize. The controversy settled and, although some defended it, Most criticized Villa dancing for scoring a goal against a First C team.

But it is seen that the Colombian, who has already been several times in the eye of the storm for his performance and for issues outside of football, he didn’t care too much. He even decided to respond in his own way to all those who criticized him.

As it did? He uploaded to his official Instagram account a video of himself dancing in the middle of the celebration of a goal, nothing less and nothing less than before River, in the 2-2 draw at La Bombonera for the Diego Maradona Cup, accompanied by some emojis. His followers, in general, supported him. But Villa marked the court. He turns a deaf ear to criticism and keeps taking steps …