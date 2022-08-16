Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance that obligated the owner of a villa to pay water bills owed to her, rejected her request to recover the value of the previous bills she had paid, and rejected her request to oblige the defendant company to correct and repair the water supply connection and the meter of her villa, and the court ruled to accept the appeal in form and rejected it. subject matter and uphold the appealed judgment.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a water distribution company, requesting a ruling that the defendant company was not entitled to ask for an amount of 36,948 dirhams, and obligated her to correct and repair the water supply connection and the meter of her villa, and obligated her to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney fees, noting that she had contracted with the company. The defendant to provide water and electricity service, but the latter did not fulfill its obligations, as it connected the water meter in a wrong way and installed it more than 40 meters away from the villa, and water services were not connected to it, knowing that it paid 3300 dirhams of old bills, as alleged by the defendant company. She was also surprised by sending a consumption bill of 36,948 dirhams, the value of consumption for two months.

While the representative of the defendant submitted a reply memorandum stating that the property in question was registered in the name of another owner, and that the plaintiff had to obtain a clearance from the previous owner before transferring the property in her name, which did not happen, and there may be a leak after the counter that the plaintiff company does not ask about. He added that the water pipes from after the meter were removed without the company’s knowledge, and that there are construction works for new housing within the plot limits, and he requested a ruling to reject the case and charge the plaintiff with her expenses.

For its part, the Court of First Instance dismissed the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses. It based its ruling by rejecting the plaintiff’s request not to obligate her to the amount of the bill at the amount of 36 thousand and 948 dirhams, based on what was proven to it from the attached bills that the plaintiff registered the electricity and water meter in her name and then paid the bills due from her regularly. I stopped paying the subsequent bills, and the expert inspected the site, it was found that there was damage to the connection of the water line, which occurred after the meter, and that the responsibility of the defendant company lies in delivering water from the main water line to the location of the water meter and installing the meter inside the box designated for it, which is what the defendant did and was examined by experience At the site, and then the court concluded that there was no error attributed to the defendant company that would excuse the plaintiff from paying the value of the water consumption on her account, as the plaintiff did not object to that before, and the court rejected the plaintiff’s request to recover it in exchange for the bill paid in the amount of 3,300 Dirhams to prove that the aforementioned amount is for water consumption, and the plaintiff did not provide evidence to the contrary.

This court was not accepted by the plaintiff, so she appealed, and submitted a memorandum explaining the reasons for her appeal, stating that the expert’s inspection of the site proved that the door outside the water box had no connections, which is considered a mistake by the appellee company and the subcontractor contracting with it.

For its part, the Court of Appeal clarified the expert delegated from the Court of First Instance who stated in his supplementary report that the responsibility of the defendant company, is manifested in the delivery of water from the main water line to the location of the water meter and the installation of a meter inside a box designated for it and with a special key to it, and the exit of a water pipe from that box with a length of about The responsibility of the sub-contractor appointed by the respondent company and under the supervision of the consultant approved by the company is reflected in the connection of the water line issued from the new meter to the old water network that already exists. The court decided to accept the appeal in form, reject it in substance, uphold the appealed judgment, and obligate the appellant to pay fees and expenses.