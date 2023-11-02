Villa Mariani, the mysteries revealed by the heirs: “Someone opened the vault, 20 kg of gold bars and a 5 million Degas disappeared”

The story of Villa Mariani to Bordighera and a collection of paintings that worth 1 billion. Background stories emerge dating back to 30 years ago that make this story mysterious and disturbing. Silvio Berlusconi – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – he had set his sights on this collection of works by Pompeo Marianian Italian impressionist little known to the general public, and perhaps precisely for this reason he has long been a pressing subject speculative attentions of the art market. A dedication signed in person by Silvio Berlusconi. The purchase proposals sent by Marcello intermediaries Dell’Utri. Fininvest’s interest, mentioned in some old correspondence. The personal visits to the heirs of another of the Knight’s loyalists, the former tennis teacher Romano Luzi. And again, Vittorio Sgarbi, ambassador in more recent times of the same message. A pressing for induce the heirs to hand over the collectionbut they oppose it and from then on for reasons that are still mysterious a nightmare that has lasted for 30 years begins.

What follows is one incredible chain of hostile episodes: theft, war with the banksthe mysterious emptying a vaultthe interest of speculators, Freemasons and ‘Ndrangheta supporters. Villa Mariani – continues Il Fatto – suffers eight thefts in ten years. About a hundred canvases disappear, still sought by the cultural heritage protection unit of the Carabinieri. Some are paradoxically proposed again to the Mariani Foundation itself. After the thefts, the banking war begins. “Despite having in guarantee of assets for millions of euros– explain the heirs – two different credit institutions suddenly revoked our credit”. First BNL, then MPS: “Our guarantees disappeared from a vault in Monte dei Paschi, twenty kilos of gold bars it’s a drawing by Degasworth 5 million”. This incredible sequence of events was recently submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office Genoa, the heirs delivered a memorial to evaluate possible district crimes. but those 10 thousand works of art they still appeal to many.

