Four people were arrested this Tuesday night in the Mugica neighborhood of Villa Lugano, within the framework of a procedure carried out by the Police of the City of Buenos Aires, after a demonstration that had been called to demand greater security in that area.

Previously there was a violent confrontation between neighbors and agents of the City Police who were guarding the place and that left two women detained.

According to what was reported by the City Police, the Summary Division and Prevention Brigades of Commune 8 intervened in the operation.

The four people arrested were charged with illegal possession and carrying of weapons of war, resistance to authority, cover-up and investigation of drug dealing. The Criminal, Misconduct and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 35 intervened.

According to witnesses, when the troops entered the streets of the neighborhood, the suspects began to run in different directions, being detained a few blocks away.

One of the detainees was found with a Bersa Thunder pistol, caliber 9 mm, with a magazine with 16 rounds, a communications equipment with the inscription BAOFENG.

They were also kidnapped four cell phones and the sum of $ 1070 in cash.

Investigators determined that the suspects were part of one of the drug gangs operating in the neighborhood.

As part of the procedure, the City Police ordered a reinforcement of troops and Tactical Divisions inside the neighborhood and in its perimeter area, and the people who were on public roads were identified.

The interior of the neighborhood is visited by groups from the Rapid Intervention Division (DIR) accompanied by members of the DOEM special forces and a K9 brigade.

As personnel from the Motorized Action Group (GAM) together with members of Comuna 8, they were displaced by way of prevention.

News in development