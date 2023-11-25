Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/25/2023 – 17:41

Parque Villa-Lobos, in the west of São Paulo, opens this Saturday, the 25th, the traditional Christmas tree, which this year will be around 50 meters high and 50 meters wide. The lighting event, open to the general public, takes place at 7pm and will feature singer Maria Rita.

This year’s Christmas tree will be open for viewing until January 7th. The structure will have 12 scenographic gift boxes and a decoration with 122 red and silver balls, spiral red LEDs, Christmas light points and the traditional star at the top.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil’s Christmas program carries the motto “Awaken the Santa Claus in You”. The structure will also feature an immersive circuit, with the aim of taking visitors on a trip to the North Pole. Grupo Tv1 is responsible for the design and assembly this year.

Booking the experience is free and can be done from the 30th, individually or for groups of up to four people. Reservations will be released daily, 24 hours in advance of visits, via the website/app https://arvoredenatalcocacola.com.br.

Last year, the tree was also set up in Parque Villa-Lobos, moving from its traditional location in Parque Ibirapuera following a decision by Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil, the sponsor responsible for the structure.

What will the opening event be like?

The tree inauguration event takes place from 7pm this Saturday, the 25th, and will be open to the public. Visits to the interactive circuit will take place between December 1st and January 7th, from Friday to Sunday.

– Pinheiros, São Paulo – SP

– Visitation date: from 11/25/2023 to 01/07/2024

– Interactive circuit schedule: from 12/01/2023 to 01/07/2024, from 10am to 8pm, from Friday to Sunday (except 12/24 and 12/31, when visits take place until 5pm)

– Price: Free