Ciudad Juarez.– After 40 days of being under medical observation at the General Hospital, where she was being treated for the injuries she received after being shot in the Simona Barba neighborhood, a woman died as a result of hypovolemic shock (bleeding), reported personnel from the State Investigation Agency yesterday.

The victim is Esmeralda H., 28, who was reported dead on Monday night as a result of gunshot wounds to the abdomen, which damaged vital organs, said an investigator from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Women (FEM).

The shooting occurred on July 23 at a house in the southeast and she has remained hospitalized since then, she said.

Initially, the State Investigation Agency had opened a file for the crime of assault, but now it is one of the investigations of the Crimes against Life Unit.

His death brought the number of people killed in early September to four, according to official FGE statistics.

Shoot and run away

A woman was shot yesterday morning in the Chaveña neighborhood. She received a bullet in the leg and was taken by her relatives to the General Hospital.

A coordinator of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported that reports of a shooting on Primer Centinela and Carlos Adame streets were received, so units from the Centro District were sent to investigate.

When the first SSPM officers arrived, the victim was no longer at the scene, as her relatives put her in a private van and took her to receive medical attention.

Witnesses said that the person responsible for the attack was a man who ran away towards De los Insurgentes Avenue and quickly disappeared.

Municipal police units stayed to protect the shell casings scattered on the pavement, items that were packed by experts from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.

Cyclist dies after being run over

The State Investigation Agency reported the death of an adult man who was run over by a public transport truck on Monday morning on Sanders Causeway and Juan Gabriel highway.

This is José Antonio Vargas Valdez, 59 years old, who was riding his bicycle and crossed the path of the Ruta Universitaria bus marked with the economic number 1019.

He suffered leg fractures when the heavy unit ran over him and other blows that caused his death in the General Hospital yesterday.

The responsibility for the accident fell on him because he was supposedly driving on the sidewalk and entered Sanders Road without caution, just as the public transport unit was passing by, according to the Road Safety expert report.

Experts from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office went to the hospital to take note of the death and workers from the Forensic Medical Service collected the body to transfer it to their facilities.

