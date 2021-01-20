This morning, a fire broke out in a villa in the Jumeirah area, and teams of the Emirates Martyrs Center immediately moved to the site, and were able to control the fire and prevent its transmission to neighboring homes.

A civil defense spokesman said that a report was received at 11.28 am this morning about a fire in a villa in the Jumeirah 3 area, so a team of firefighters and rescue workers moved and arrived at the site within six minutes, and was able to control the fire within a period not exceeding 13 minutes, pointing out that the accident did not It resulted in any injuries, but caused losses in the villa building, and then the site was handed over to the forensic engineering experts at the General Department of Forensic Evidence in Dubai Police to determine its circumstances and causes.





