Tragedy, blow to the heart, disaster. The residents of Villa Devoto are in mourning and choose words like that to describe what they feel. After 55 years, closed the most classic ice cream shop in your neighborhood, that which they consider part of their history. Hill Mount olivia, everyone’s favorite, the meeting point in front of Plaza Arenales. Even Diego Maradona went to have ice cream at this place whose fame transcended the neighborhood. But the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic and a rent in dollars were stronger than tradition.

The end was announced with a letter they shared on his instagram: “Dear customers, neighbors, friends and suppliers”, he begins, and reviews the story: “In 1966 we opened the facilities of our ice cream parlor and since then we have felt very comfortable, accompanied by all of you, sharing 55 years uninterrupted, in which the pleasure was mutual, since we received them cordially and you enjoyed this almost magical place with families and friends “, he begins.

Mount olivia was founded in 1966 by José Giuffrida and Salvador Viscomi. The book “Heladerías de Buenos Aires”, published in 2009 by the Buenos Aires Government, tells that he was born in a place that was opposite, with the name of Mafalda. In 1974, it was moved to Fernández de Enciso 3999 where it has operated until now, under the name of Monte Olivia. “It is an existing mountain in Ushuaia, we gave it an Argentine name, varying those of the Italian type that most local ice cream parlors have,” said Viscomi.

The Monte Olivia ice cream parlor was in Fernández de Enciso and New York. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“Over the years, Monte Olivia became an icon of the Plaza Arenales de Villa Devoto, where different generations of entire families they chose us as a meeting place, to taste our products to which we always dedicate a great effort to differentiate ourselves by our quality and you distinguished us with your choice “, says the farewell letter, dated this March 18.

Flavors such as dulce de leche in all its forms, including one with chocolates, chocolate or lemon mousse, and dark chocolate positioned this ice cream shop as one of the favorites of the porteños. To such an extent that, when Freddo settled a few meters away, he had to close two months later. It was impossible to compete with Monte Olivia.

Starting in 2012, there was a schism in the ice cream parlor. His two partners and managers, each owning 50%, got into a fight. They stopped signing the minutes related to the approval of financial statements, distribution of profits and fixing of fees. At the end of 2016, the Commercial Justice had to put an intervener, because Giuffrida and Viscomi were so opposed that they could not agree on anything or make decisions.

Giuffrida ceased to be manager in August 2020, already in the midst of a pandemic, and since then, Salvador Viscomi has been in charge of Monte Olivia.

José Giuffrida and his son Carlos, in Monte Olivia. Photo Roberto Ruiz

In the goodbye letter, signed only with the name of the ice cream parlor, it is explained: “Today due to the complicated economic situation that we have to live caused by the pandemic and added to the circumstantial fact that They have set us an excessive rent in U $ S, which is unsustainable for our finances, we cannot continue with the activity of our beloved ice cream parlor “.

Beyond the circumstances of this Villa Devoto ice cream parlor, the entire sector is affected by an economic crisis deepened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are selling between 25% and 40% less than before, depending on the ice cream shop and where it is located. To this is added the low profitability of the product, due to the increases we had in raw materials plus the parity ones “, says Gabriel Famá, the president of the Association of Artisanal Ice Cream and Related Manufacturers (AFADHYA).

The entrance by Mercedes to Monte Olivia was bricked up. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Famá explains that there were supplies that increased by about 90%, such as chocolate coverage. And that seasonal fruits, such as lemon, doubled in price. “Before, with the value of a kilo of ice cream you paid between two and three kilos of almonds. Today you have enough for one,” he says. Meanwhile, from September until now there has been a 40% rise in employee salaries. To all this is added that the ice cream makers that do not own the premises, especially in the areas of greater movement, suffered a sharp increase in rent.

“Last winter he ate up the reserve we had and this year, if we don’t renew that reserve, next winter is going to be long and hard. There may be more ice cream shop closures“Famá warns. From AFADHYA, along with other groups such as AHRCC and APPYCE, they ask for the return of the ATP and that they continue without charging the Gross Income tax to the gastronomic places in the City.

The closure of Mount Olivia represents the end of an era. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Regarding the closure of Monte Olivia, Famá maintains: “It is a great sadness to lose the emblematic places of our business, places that have made history. Monte Olivia built that history based on the quality of its product.”

Meanwhile, from the ice cream parlor that Villa Devoto cries today, they appeal to the “collective memory” of the neighbors “to remember the pleasant moments lived in Monte Olivia and thus keep those images present, like a postcard in front of the Plaza Arenales, of something that we enjoy a lot in every moment we live.

Close Monte Olivia, my neighborhood ice cream parlor

My parents took me as a child

It was the meeting place with friends in my teens

I took my nephews and my daughter from babies … merry-go-round and ice cream

The closing of a Devoto milestone

Another one and they go … 😢 https://t.co/HOdcmdxoUb – @Silvia_Nada_Mas (@Silvia_Nada_Mas) February 18, 2021

On social media, that is already happening. People tell anecdotes from their childhood and adolescence related to this emblem of Devotee. “One of my grandmothers took us with my sister every Sunday to the square, to Tito’s carousel and have an ice cream to Mount Olivia. I was more prepared to say goodbye to Tito than to the ice cream shop, “confesses Sol Peralta on Twitter.

The Monte Olivia de Devoto ice cream parlor closes …

It is for many of us childhood and ice cream in the square, adolescence and meeting with friends and adulthood as a family.

It is ultimately part of our history …

She will be missed and always remembered … pic.twitter.com/767gH0dmXF – Pablo Campo (@pdcampo) February 18, 2021

“How many beautiful stories in this iconic ice cream parlor. Nothing will be the same without it. Thank you for so many moments of great joy Monte Olivia !!! I am very sorry for this closure “, writes a certain Alex for that social network. User Mariana Kelly adds a piece of information:” Close Monte Olivia, the neighborhood’s historic ice cream parlor due to a long-standing conflict between the partners, (with a knife fight in full light of the day a few years ago) “.

Monte Olivia’s farewell letter.

The letter announcing the closure mentions nothing of that fight. It simply ends like this, with capital letters included: “Farewell is not easy and brings heartbreak to our feelings and spirit, but we must be strong and remember that fortunately the hardships are not eternal, that’s why WE PREFER to save the positive moments and TELL THEM TO EVERYONE THANK YOU VERY MUCH AND GOODBYE”.