Three men of Colombian nationality were arrested after trying rob an apartment of a building located in Villa Devoto.

The incident occurred in the last hours in a building located at 3700 Solano López street, where two thieves they tried to enter an apartment through the balcony.

After receiving an alert for the situation, members of the Neighborhood Police Station 11B of the City Police went to the scene and upon arrival they observed a gray Volkswagen Gol at the door with three occupants.

A gang made up of three Colombian citizens tried to break into Villa Devoto by forcing a balcony window.

Upon noticing the police presence, thieves they threw a backpack through the window and tried to flee, although they were arrested a few meters away, at the corner of Joaquín V. González and Asunción streets.

Among their belongings, the suspects, of 24, 35 and 45 years oldThey had a backpack with an iron cutter, screwdrivers, a flashlight, pliers, a set of seals, an awl, a metal saw, and three cell phones.



Later, the police officers spoke with the 36-year-old victim of the incident, who said he had the forced window at home, in the part of the balcony, where footprints were also found, sources said.

The case involves the National Criminal and Correctional Court No. 21, headed by Marcos Andrés Fernández, who ordered the arrest of the three involved for the crime of “attempted robbery.”

With information from Télam

DD