Not just electric cars. What we all know as Villa d’Este, famous for its annual beauty contest dedicated to four wheels, will become the perfect theater after the summer (September 16-17) to show the state of the art of electric boating. Now in its third edition, “Villa d’Este Style – Electric Yachting” in fact aims to offer an overview and above all understanding of the new technologies currently available, while at the same time offering visibility to sector operators.

Round tables and meetings

Shipyards and suppliers will be able to exhibit their production, promote products, invite customers or business partners, create tests and sales opportunities. Two roundtables are scheduled, one more institutional and one more technical, with the participation of some of the best-known experts to assess the market’s ability to face and satisfy both the growing demands of the public and the new needs dictated by the search for a less and less environmental impact, in the context of the “Ecological and Technological Transition” underway.

To partecipate …

“Villa d’Este Style – Electric Yachting” is open to private owners of electric boats and to professional operators, such as shipyards, trade organizations, component manufacturers, utilities, public officials, organizations for electric mobility. It will be possible to enter up to 12 electric propulsion boats, not exceeding 10 meters in length. For individuals with an electric boat, the cost to participate is 150 euros per day per berth. On Saturday 16 September the cost of 70 euros instead includes welcome coffee, participation in the technical conference and cocktails. Sunday the cost of 215 euros per person includes participation in the institutional round table, lunch at Villa d’Este. For exhibitors, the participation fee is 1,500 euros.