The shores of Lake Como and the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este they framed the Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este 2023the exclusive beauty pageant for historic cars that took place from 19 to 21 May. Competing were unique classic vehicles, divided into eight classes. The top prize of the Gold Cup was won by one Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California from 1961. The BMW Group Trophy – Best of Show went to one Duesenberg SJ Speedster from 1935 bodied by Gurney Nutting.

Villa d’Este competition 2023

The Villa d’Este 2023 Competition awarded the Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California from 1961 with its elegant bodywork Pininfarina/Scaglietti. The historic car, owned by Jonathan Hui (part of the Keybridge Collection of Hong Kong), is the 2023 winner of the “Villa d’Este Gold Cup”. A Duesenberg SJ Speedster with bodywork conceived by Gurney Nutting from 1935 won the competition instead.

Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California from 1961 Villa d’Este Competition 2023

Sunday 21 May the owner, William Lyonsreceived the prestigious “BMW Group Trophy – Best of Show” award for the winner of the competition from Helmut KasHead of BMW Group Classic and President of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, and by Wilhelm SchmidCEO of A. Lange und Söhne.

Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California from 1961 Villa d’Este Competition 2023 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California from 1961 Villa d’Este Competition 2023 Duesenberg SJ Speedster from 1935 Villa d’Este Competition 2023 Duesenberg SJ Speedster from 1935 Villa d’Este Competition 2023 The cars awarded at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023

At the Villa d’Este 2023 competition, the Pagani Huayra Longtailof 2022, which won the Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award trophy for concept cars and prototypes.

Villa d’Este competition 2023 prizes and categories

The historic cars that took part in the 2023 Villa d’Este Competition were divided into 8 different categories:

Class A : The fast and the formal: pre-war high speed luxury > Chrysler Custom Imperial CL Convertible Sedan LeBaron (1933); honorable mention for the Lagonda V12 Rapide Drophead Coupé (1938);

: The fast and the formal: pre-war high speed luxury > Chrysler Custom Imperial CL Convertible Sedan LeBaron (1933); honorable mention for the Lagonda V12 Rapide Drophead Coupé (1938); Class B : Grande vitesse: pre-war weekend races (pre-war racing cars) > Delahaye 145 Coupé with Chapron bodywork (1938); honorable mention for the BMW 328 Roadster from the May Collection (1937);

: Grande vitesse: pre-war weekend races (pre-war racing cars) > Delahaye 145 Coupé with Chapron bodywork (1938); honorable mention for the BMW 328 Roadster from the May Collection (1937); C class : Incredible India: the dazzling motoring indulgences of the mighty maharajas > Duesenberg SJ Speedster coachwork Gurney Nutting (1935); honorable mention for the Rolls-Royce Sports Phantom Prototype coachwork Jarvis of Wimbledon (1928);

: Incredible India: the dazzling motoring indulgences of the mighty maharajas > Duesenberg SJ Speedster coachwork Gurney Nutting (1935); honorable mention for the Rolls-Royce Sports Phantom Prototype coachwork Jarvis of Wimbledon (1928); Class D : Porsche at 75: delving into the Stuttgart legend’s iconic and eccentric back catalog (a selection of decidedly eccentric Porsches) > Porsche 901 Prototyp “Quickblau” Karmann bodywork (1963); honorable mention for the Porsche 356 Pre-A Cabriolet coachwork Reutter (1954);

: Porsche at 75: delving into the Stuttgart legend’s iconic and eccentric back catalog (a selection of decidedly eccentric Porsches) > Porsche 901 Prototyp “Quickblau” Karmann bodywork (1963); honorable mention for the Porsche 356 Pre-A Cabriolet coachwork Reutter (1954); E-Class: Granturismo: experimenting with the post-war European GT > Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale (1967); honorable mention for the Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta with Riva coachwork “La Serenissima” (1950);

Granturismo: experimenting with the post-war European GT > Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale (1967); honorable mention for the Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta with Riva coachwork “La Serenissima” (1950); F class : That ‘Made in Italy’ look: styles which conquered new worlds > Maserati A6G/54 bodywork by Zagato (1956); honorable mention for the Ferrari 212 Export bodywork by Vignale (1951);

: That ‘Made in Italy’ look: styles which conquered new worlds > Maserati A6G/54 bodywork by Zagato (1956); honorable mention for the Ferrari 212 Export bodywork by Vignale (1951); G class : A century of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: heroes of the most famous race in the world (clearly dedicated to the hundredth anniversary of the mythological endurance race) > Ferrari 250 GTO with Scaglietti coachwork (1962); honorable mention for the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa coachwork by Fantuzzi (1959);

: A century of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: heroes of the most famous race in the world (clearly dedicated to the hundredth anniversary of the mythological endurance race) > Ferrari 250 GTO with Scaglietti coachwork (1962); honorable mention for the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa coachwork by Fantuzzi (1959); H class: Here comes the sun: ‘topless’ done differently (a selection of very particular open cars) > Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California with Pininfarina/Scaglietti bodywork (1961); honorable mention for the Citroën SM Espace bodywork Heuliez (1971).

Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este 2023

Special prizes Villa d’Este Competition 2023

Below are the special prizes awarded during the Villa d’Este 2023 Competition on Lake Como, where there were more than 160 vehicles on display and 6,000 visitors.

BMW Group Boys Trophy (referendum among the young people present): Ferrari 288 GTO Scaglietti coachwork (1985);

(referendum among the young people present): Ferrari 288 GTO Scaglietti coachwork (1985); Presidents Trophy (awarded by the President of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este): Ford GT40 JW Engineering (1968);

(awarded by the President of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este): Ford GT40 JW Engineering (1968); BMW Group Classic Trophy (hardest restoration): James Young-bodied Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith Drophead Coupé (1949);

(hardest restoration): James Young-bodied Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith Drophead Coupé (1949); Rolls-Royce Trophy (the most elegant Rolls according to the jury): Rolls-Royce Sports Phantom Prototype body Jarvis of Wimbledon (1928);

(the most elegant Rolls according to the jury): Rolls-Royce Sports Phantom Prototype body Jarvis of Wimbledon (1928); Vranken Pommery Trophy (the most iconic): Porsche 901 Prototyp “Quickblau” with Karmann bodywork (1963);

(the most iconic): Porsche 901 Prototyp “Quickblau” with Karmann bodywork (1963); ASI Trophy (the best preserved post-war): Aston Martin DB2 Coupé (1950);

(the best preserved post-war): Aston Martin DB2 Coupé (1950); Car & Design Trophy (most radical design): Ford GT40 JW Engineering (1968);

(most radical design): Ford GT40 JW Engineering (1968); The Song of the Engine Trophy (the most incredible sound according to the judging panel): Porsche 917K (1970);

(the most incredible sound according to the judging panel): Porsche 917K (1970); Automobile Club Como Trophy (the car that came from the furthest): Alvis Speed ​​25 SC (1937).

Alfa Romeo at the Villa d’Este Competition 2023

The Villa d’Este 2023 Competition also celebrated i 100 years of Le Mans, featuring legendary racing cars from an entire century. Among these were the Alfa Romeo 33/2 liter “Daytona” (1968)and the33TT 12 (1975),who were both protagonists on the French asphalt.

L’Alfa Romeo 33/2 liters “Daytona”originates from the noble sporting spirit of the brand which, after retiring from competitions in 1951 at the end of the second of the two F.1 World Championships won with theAlfetta 158-159reappeared on the international scene with theAutodelta (1963)the official racing department of the Milanese manufacturer, which is celebrating its 60th birthday this year.

Alfa Romeo Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este 2023

THE Sports prototypes were designed exclusively for racing and were equipped with a powerful mid-engine from two-litre 8-cylinder Vwhich it released 270 HP. L’Alfa Romeo 33 TTs 12 (tubular frame) represented the evolution of the project and was a car equipped with an engine three-litre 12-cylinder V of 180°, capable of dispensing 500hp and reach 330 km/h.

Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este what it is

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is an elegance competition for car bodies that has been held every year since 1929 on the banks of theLake ComotoVilla d’Este. The main prize, known as the Coppa d’Oro, is awarded to the car with the nicer bodywork, chosen through a referendum among the visitors to the competition. The event is jointly organized by BMW Group Classic and from Grand Hotel Villa d’Este.

Photo Villa d’Este Competition 2023

You may also be interested in this content

Historic car races

Historical cars historical models

Over 20-year old car stamp

How to obtain the “historical interest vehicle” coupon

Car events, fairs, exhibitions, expos

Gatherings of car enthusiasts

Historic Classic Sports Car Magazine ELABORATE Classic

What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

The article Concorso Villa d’Este 2023, prizes for historic cars comes from newsauto.it.

#Villa #dEste #competition #prizes #historic #cars