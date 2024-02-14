Villa d'Este buys Harry's Bar in Cernobbio

Villa d'Esteone of the most famous 5-star luxury hotels in the world has announced the acquisition ofHarry's Bar of Cernobbio, on Lake Como. Born in 1973 as an American Bar, the restaurant has become famous for its atmosphere and its famous customers, from Robert de Niro to Bruce Springsteen, up to George Clooney. In 2009 Harry's Bar was taken over by three entrepreneurs from Como: Francesco Ugoni, Giuseppe Mantero and Riccardo Marazzi who wanted to keep the secret of his fame: a mix of elegancehospitality and high-level cuisine.

Villa d'Este buys Harry's Bar: preserving its tradition

The restaurant has interiors with old fashion furnishings, very warm and welcoming. A family-run environment but attention to every detail. The menu focuses on typical dishes of Italian gastronomy, quick, but always prepared with care, based on fresh ingredients and, when possible, 0 km. The recipes are inspired by Italian and Milanese tradition, without losing that touch of internationality that in years has allowed Harry's Bar to become one of the most popular places in the area. Today the acquisition by Villa d'Este marks an important moment in the history of the restaurant: the intent is to preserve its tradition, concept and offer and continue its successful path bringing innovation while fully respecting the past. The Harry's Bar team is preparing for the seasonal reopening set for tomorrow, Wednesday 14 February.