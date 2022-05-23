The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2022which was held on Saturday 22 May in Grand Hotel of Cernobbioon the banks of the Lake Como. In the famous beauty contest the Bugatti 57 S was declared the overall winner of the 2022 edition. The convertible built in 1937 owned by the Monegasque Andrew Picker was awarded the honor of “Best of Show” by the jury of experts.

The overall winner of the Villa d’Este 2022 Competition was the Bugatti 57 S from 1937, which received the prestigious award BMW Group Trophy and the title of Best of Showafter the evaluations of the jury of experts.

There convertible winner of the Villa d’Este 2022 Competition, it was built in 1937 and is owned by the Monegasque Andrew Picker.

Villa d’Este Competition Awards 2022

There Gold Cup with the public vote it went instead to the futuristic Aston Martin Bulldog from 1979. Another Bugatti, the Bolide of 2020got the Design Award reserved for modern concept cars and prototypes.

The 1979 Aston Martin Bulldog won the Gold Cup at the Villa d’Este 2022 Competition

The reserved ASI award for the best preserved post-war car, it was awarded to the Maserati A6GCS MM from 1954.

Registered in the Class E titled “Win Sunday, Sell Monday” and reserved for sports cars suitable for both competition and road use, this Maserati made its racing debut at the Dakar Grand Prix of 1955to then play two One thousand milesin 1955 and 1956.

The 1954 Maserati A6GCS MM won the ASI award at the Villa d’Este 2022 Competition

Subsequently, in 1958, the bodywork was updated with the intervention of the specialist Fantuzzi from Modena, who made it more aerodynamic by adopting shapes similar to those of the 200 S model.

Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este what it is

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is an elegance contest for car bodies that has been held every year since 1929 on the banks of the Lake Comoto Villa d’Este. The main prize, called the Gold Cup, is awarded to the car with the more beautiful bodyworkchosen through a referendum among the visitors of the competition.

The Villa d’Este Competition has been held since 1929 in Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como

The event is jointly organized by BMW Group Classic and from Grand Hotel Villa d’Este. 51 cars were registered this year divided into seven categories. Below all the historic cars awarded in Cernobbio.

BMW Group Best of Show by the Jury Trophy

Bugatti 57 S 1937 Cabriolet, Vanvooren – Andrew Pisker (MC)

Classe A The golden Age of Elegance: The Art Deco Era of Motor Car Design

Bugatti 57 S 1937 Cabriolet, Vanvooren Andrew Pisker (MC)

Bugatti 57 S 1937 Cabriolet, the absolute winner of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2022

Honorable mention

Cord 812 Phaeton 1936 Convertible Phaeton – Central Manufacturing The JBS Collection Jack B. Smith Jr. (US)

B-Class Kompressor! The Supercharged Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A 1936 Cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz – Hans Hulsbergen (CH)

Honorable mention

Mercedes-Benz 540 K Spezial-Roadster 1936 Roadster, Mercedes-Benz – Richard Workman (US)

Classe C Celebrating 150 Seasons at Villa d’Este: How grand Entrances were once made

Chrysler Boano Coupé Speciale 1956 Coupé, Boano – Stephen Bruno (US)

Honorable mention

Siata 208S 1953 Spider, Motto – Jan De Reu (BE)

Classe D The Cavallino at 75: Eight Decades of Ferrari represented in eight Icons

Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale Three Seater 1966 Coupé, Pininfarina – RQ Collections (US)

Honorable mention

Ferrari 250 GT Zagato 1956 Coupé, Zagato – David Sydorick (US)

E-Class Born for the Racetrack: “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday”

Porsche 356 B Carrera Abarth GTL 1961 Coupé, Viarenzo & Filliponi – Robert A. Ingram (US)

Honorable mention

Maserati MC12 – 2004 Coupé, Maserati – Frank Gelf (DE)

F-Class 50 Years of Mean Machinery: BMW’s M Cars and their Ancestors

BMW 3.0 CSL 1972 Coupe, Karmann Michael Ulbig (DE)

Honorable mention

BMW 320 Gruppe 5 1978 Coupé, BMW Mast-Jägermeister SE (DE)

G-Class Breaking the Speed ​​Barrier: Pioneers that chased the magic 300 kph

Porsche 959 Sport 1989 Coupé, Porsche – Andreas Gundermann (DE)

Honorable mention

Citroen SM 1971 Coupé, Citroën – Thierry Dehaeck (BE)

Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award for Concept Cars & Prototypes By Public Referendum

Bugatti Bolide 2020 Track only Hyper Car, Bugatti Automobiles SAS – Bugatti Automobiles SAS

Gold Cup Villa d’Este Best of Show by Public Referendum

Aston Martin Bulldog 1979 Coupé, Tickford – Philip Sarofim (US)

BMW M Trophy For the most powerful car

Ferrari F40 LM 1993 Coupé, Michelotto – Stefan Näf (CH)

FIVA Trophy For the best preserved pre-war car

Bugatti Type 59 Sports 1934 Open Racecar, Bugatti – Fritz Burkard (CH)

ASI Trophy For the best preserved post-war car

Maserati A6 GCS MM 1954 Barchetta, Fiandri / Fantuzzi – Ulrich Schumacher (LI)

Trofeo Automobile Club Cernobbio For the car driven from farthest away

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster 1960 Roadster, Mercedes-Benz -Erich Oswald (DE)

Vranken Pommery Trophy For the best iconic car

Mercedes-Benz 710 SS 1929 – Rennsport Convertible, Mercedes-Benz – Eric van Lammeren (DE)

Auto & Design Trophy For the most exciting design

Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale Three Seater 1966 – Coupé, Pininfarina – RQ Collections (US)

BMW Group Classic Trophy For the most sensitive restoration

Cord 812 Phaeton 1936 – Convertible Phaeton, Central Manufacturing – The JBS Collection Jack B. Smith Jr. (US)

Photo Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este 2022

