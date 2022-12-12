“You have to change your job, you can’t do this”. Harsh words, especially when spoken loudly in a full restaurant by a former mayor. This is what happened Thursday evening, on the first evening after the inauguration of the reopened historic Al Lauro pizza restaurant in Villa d’Asolo now taken over by the Sciacca family. Among the reserved tables there was one in the name of Luca Baggio, former mayor of Riese and now flag bearer of the Brothers of Italy who had decided to go there to dine with his family. The venue was packed with people, 150 reservations and at 8pm a flow of a hundred people. Serving three 18-year-old waitresses with little experience but a great desire to learn. The girls delayed table service by about half an hour, a factor that unleashed the anger of the former mayor, explains Il Gazzettino.

To tell the story, the owner of the Nello Sciacca restaurant: “Baggio waited for the dishes to arrive for about half an hour. The wait made him nervous by telling the girls they had to change jobs and then he turned to me with the same words, but I’m 60 and I’ve been doing this job for years ”, said the owner.

“The girls started crying after the insults because the club was full of people and everyone heard what Baggio had to say. They were afraid of being fired but these things happen especially if the restaurant is full of people”, reports Il Gazzettino.

After the incident, Mr. Sciacca vented on social media with a post which, however, only remained visible for an hour since the owner received a phone call from the former mayor kindly asking him to remove the post and then sorry for the sad incident. “We didn’t understand each other in a moment of confusion, now we have clarified,” concluded the owner.