OLBIA. Sardinia increasingly closer to Asia: after the Ismaili Prince Karim Aga Khanwho sixty years ago pioneered the landing on the island and building the Costa Smeralda, and Qatarwhich with its Qatar Foundation owns the luxury emerald hotels and facilities, now it’s the turn of the sultan of Brunei who has set his sights on Villa Certosain Porto Rotondo.

The historic summer residence in Sardinia owned by Silvio Berlusconiwhich rises in Punta Lada, it could in fact be part of the enormous assets of the very rich Hassanal Bolkian, 77 years oldleading the absolute Islamic monarchy on the island of Borneo.





How Villa Certosa is made





Silvio Berlusconi’s Villa Certosa overlooks the gulf of Porto Rotondo. It has an extension of 4500 square meters, 126 rooms and a 120 hectare park. The residence has seen the most powerful men in the world hosted in its rooms, including former US president George Bush, former British prime minister Tony Blair and Russian president Vladimir Putin.



In the photo Silvio Berlusconi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at Villa Certosa in Costa Smeralda (Olbia) in April 2008. (handle)

Villa Certosa was put up for sale after the death of the founder of Fininvest and Forza Italia, at a price that could reach up to 500 million euros.



A mind-boggling figure that does not worry the longest-reigning sultan in the world, whose assets include, among other properties, 452 Ferraris, 500 Rolls Royces and dozens of unique models for a total of 7,000 vehicles worth 5 billion dollars. His name is the one that has been circulating most insistently in Gallura for a long timealthough there are other Arab, American and international hotel group billionaires interested in evaluating the purchase of the villa.

The Sultan of Brunei’s Negotiation

According to some rumors Bolkian he would have already made an inspection in Porto Rotondo by going to Villa Certosa probably with the sumptuous cruise ship used for the honeymoon of one of his ten children, Abdul Mateen, who last January, after the ceremony, toured the Mediterranean, also looking out over Sardinia, in the company of the bride and a select few guests.

Its gold-plated Boeing 747-400, worth approximately 233 million dollars, in fact, did not land at the Olbia airport., where it certainly would not have gone unnoticed. Beyond the confidentiality of the matter, it was learned that Negotiations for the purchase are taking place remotely. Pier Silvio Berlusconi is said to be in the villa these days, and his sister Marina should be joining him soon. Is it a coincidence that the news of the Sultan’s interest has arrived in these hours or are the deal close to being closed?