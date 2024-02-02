Villa Certosa for sale, here is the price of one of Silvio Berlusconi's prestigious properties – Curler

The heirs of the former Knight are putting up for sale part of the real estate inheritance received after their father's death.

The prestigious Villa Certosa, located on the splendid Costa Smeralda in Sardinia, is currently for sale. The descendants of Silvio Berlusconi, who acquired this luxurious residence among the considerable inheritance of the founder of Forza Italia, have jointly decided to put it up for sale. The price set for the property is 500 million euros, according to the latest rumors.

The heirs of the former Knight are proceeding with the capitalization of part of thereal estate inheritance received after the death of his father on June 12th.

Silvio Berlusconi's children therefore chose to begin this process with the sale of Villa Certosa to Porto Rotondo. It is an iconic estate on the Sardinian beach owned by the real estate company Idra, which also manages other prestigious properties such as Berlusconi's villa in Arcore, as well as Villa Macherio and Villa Grande in Rome.

The decision to put Villa Certosa up for sale was announced by Silvio Berlusconi's children. The decision thus consolidates the process of renewal and valorisation of the family's real estate assets.

The Berlusconi family, over the decades of entrepreneurial activity, has accumulated real wealth. This also considers the acquisition of luxury residences.

The villa is famous for having hosted important people world leaders such as former American President George W. Bush, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is not surprised that the property could attract the interest of billionaires from all over the planet. Those interested would come from the Arab world, from the States and from international hotel groups.

Rumors reported on the pages of Financial Times they speak of a far from remote possibility of seeing Silvio Berlusconi's historic residence in the hands of a luxury hotel brand. The sale will still be conducted confidentially, without any advertising, and visits are scheduled to begin this month.