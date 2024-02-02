Villa Certosa del Cav for sale. Sensational hypothesis: Musk buys it

The famous Villa Certosa in Sardinia in Porto Rotondo has been Berlusconi's retreat in the heart of the Costa Smeralda since the late 1980s





«We have our physical offices in Milan, Rome and Amsterdam. Our minds, however, are always in motion.” And who knows what “trips” they are doing in these days at Dils, the Milanese real estate services company that has been commissioned to sell Villa Certosa of the Berlusconi family, probably the most expensive property ever put on the market in Italy. Corriere della Sera writes it, reported by Dagospia.

Only the brokerage percentage could be worth as much as a penthouse on the slopes of Cortina. But part of the commission would still remain in Berlusconi's house since the second largest shareholder of Dils, after the president Giuseppe Amitrano, 44 ​​years old, of Sorrento, is the H14 of Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi. The holding company of Silvio Berlusconi's three youngest sons leads a consortium of shareholders who recently acquired 18% of the real estate brokerage company, 56 million in turnover and almost 20 in profit in 2022.

The famous one Villa Certosa in Sardinia in Porto Rotondo It has been Berlusconi's retreat in the heart of the Costa Smeralda since the end of the 1980s. Over the years it has been rebuilt and expanded. The former prime minister used it with a free loan contract with the Immobiliare Idra company, owned by Berlusconi himself. It extends over 4,500 square meters, has 126 rooms and a 120-hectare park. Heads of state or government such as President George W. Bush, the English Prime Minister Tony Blair, the Russian Vladimir Putin and the Spaniards José Zapatero and José María Aznar have been hosted here. In January 2021, a technical appraisal of the property had valued the villa at approximately 259 million euros.

It's therefore an easy game when choosing the person to whom you want to give the sales mandate. Taking on a client who has a property worth hundreds of millions would be any real estate agent's dream. But there was no match. But then you still have to sell that immense, very luxurious and very expensive (even maintenance) property on the crystalline sea of ​​Panointed Lada in Porto Rotondo in Sardinia. Only upon compromise are commissions usually triggered (on average 3% but for luxury properties even much lower) which however, based on the sales agreements, could only be paid by the buyer.

Even if it were a total of 2%, the brokerage commission would range from 6 to 10 million. That is, a selling price between 300 and 500 million. Wide fork, open mainly upwards. In the lower part there is a technical indication that we can consider a bit tight: the 259,373,950 euros established by an appraisal dated 19 January 2021 and commissioned by the Knight to the trusted surveyor Francesco Magnano. It was necessary for the bond issue of Immobiliare Idra, the company that owns the property.

What were the bonds for? To also finance the very high costs of maintaining the properties: under the Hydra there is not only Certosa but also Macherio and Arcore. Who signed the bonds? The family companies, including the personal ones of the children who should be the holders of the two mortgages registered on the Sardinian property: 68 rooms, 181 square meters of garage and another 174 of parking spaces, 4 bungalows of which 2 are registered A/2 (civil homes ), as well as two buildings called Cactus and Ibiscus, the theatre, the tower facing the theatre, the greenhouse, the gym, the thalassotherapy, 297 m2 of medicinal vegetable garden, all immersed in a park of 580,477 m2 (a football field it is approximately 7 thousand m2).

The fact is that, based on the latest 2022 budget, Idra with its mega-villas is “out” with 180 million euros in bonds and 76 million in debts to members. So considering that Arcore presumably isn't selling and Macherio would have booked it Barbara Berlusconi, most of the “fresh” resources should come from the sale of the Certosa. However, the capital gain net of bonds and debts may not be stellar.

The 300 million in the lower part of the range are plausible because on the targeted technical evaluations (259 million) a “premium” of around 20%. After all, there are very few properties of this level on the market today in the world.

And there are also few who can afford it: one of these is Elon Musk