Villa Alberoni is being investigated, bought and resold in an hour by Santanchè and La Russa's companions

The Milan prosecutor's office has given the Financial Police a mandate to investigate money flows on the hypothesis of money laundering linked to the sale of the villa, in Versilia, of Francesco Alberoni, purchased by Dimitri Kunz D'Asburgo, partner of Daniela Santanchèand by Laura De Cicco, wife of the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russafor 2.45 million and resold very quickly to the entrepreneur Antonio Rapisarda for around a million euros more. The delegation is to verify what the destination of the capital gain is and to verify whether part of the sum could be used to cover Visibilia's debts.

According to Repubblica, the sale would take place only an hour after the purchase. And there would be two fronts: “the origin of the money for the second sale (the one for one million more) and the destination of the capital gain, probably divided in half between Dimitri Kunz and De Cicco. The spotlight is on the money flows. Yes will try to understand, among other things, whether part of the proceeds was used for the attempt to reorganize Visibilia. The prosecutors will evaluate whether to summon Rapisarda”, writes Repubblica.

Laura De Cicco declared to Ansa: “My participation in the purchase and resale of the house took place entirely in broad daylight and the capital gain referable to me – much lower than what is read, after deducting taxes and expenses for professionals, notaries, maintenance and improvement of the villa to be resold – it was collected by me and has always remained at my disposal”. For Kunz it would be “everything transparent and easily verifiable”.

But it is certainly a new headache for the Meloni government. So much so that, according to Repubblica, Santanchè's resignation would be closer.