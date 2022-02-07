Vilhena scored early in the game. After a quick attack from the right, the ball entered the penalty area, where Vilhena was able to reach the top corner with his weaker right leg. The fifteen-time Orange International could not enjoy that goal for a long time, because Athletic Club turned the game around very quickly. Thirteen minutes after Vilhena’s goal, it was already 2-1 in San Mamés in Bilbao thanks to goals from Oihan Sancet and Iñigo Martínez.

Vilhena is now the third Dutchman after Jordi Cruijff and Kevin Bobson to score for the second club of Barcelona. The midfielder made the move from FK Krasnodar to RCD Espanyol on a rental basis on January 17. He was allowed to come in six minutes before the end of last week in the home game against number three Real Betis (1-4 loss), but tonight he was in the starting lineup for the first time with coach Vicente Moreno's team. Espanyol is in thirteenth place in La Liga, nine points above the relegation zone.

Next Sunday, Espanyol will play the city derby in its own stadium against FC Barcelona, ​​which climbed to fourth place in Spain on Sunday after the spectacular 4-2 victory over defending champions Atlético Madrid.

