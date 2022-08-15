Having recently landed in Italy, the Dutch of Angolan origins and the Franco-Tunisian, were immediately deployed by Nicola against Roma, appearing well

Dylan and Tonny look like two cartoon characters. And in some ways they are, because getting off the lineup of a plane 48 hours after the debut, just having time to get to know the coach and teammates and play the first in Serie A as protagonists, seems like a fictional story. Instead, the Franco-Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn and the Dutch midfielder of Angolan origins Tonny Vilhena, both 27 years old, were among the protagonists of the match that Salernitana held in the balance until the final whistle against Mourinho’s Roma, one of the most strong in the league.

second world – Dylan has a French father and a Tunisian mother and has chosen this nationality, becoming the protagonist with the Tunisian representative with whom he took part in the World Cup in Russia, also scoring a goal against Belgium. He comes from a shadowy period at Metz (relegated last season) and aims to relaunch himself in Salerno to convince coach Kadri to call him up for the world championship in Qatar. His debut was certainly complicated given that he touched the marking of Zaniolo, but after a difficult start, Dylan grew and in the second half he was noticed for some good closure, applauded by the grenade curve. Due to international experience and physical prowess, Bronn can become one of the leaders of the Salerno defense and this is what coach Davide Nicola hopes for, who will now have the time to train him, insert him better and also take advantage of his leading skills in some offensive scheme. , because Dylan also knows how to score: ask Courtois for information. See also Treviso defeats in the second half: 17-7 at Perpignan and round of 16 in his pocket

star to be rekindled – Tonny at the age of 17 had already made his debut in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, appearing among the greatest international promises (with the Orange he won a European U17 in 2011 scoring a brace and serving two assists, one at Depay), with the Rotterdam club he won the championship and different cups, playing over 200 races. Then the move to the Russians of Krasnodar and the subsequent one to the Espanyol in Barcelona have tarnished his performance a bit, making him leave the national team (15 appearances for him). As for Dylan also for Tonny, Salerno is the right place for the relaunch. And the desire was seen immediately: despite only two training sessions with the team, Vilhena has always tried to take the ball and be free for the passage of his partner, showing personality and desire to re-emerge. Born as an attacking midfielder, the Dutchman has retreated his range of action over time but he is one who can hurt even in the goal area. Salernitana absolutely needs a lighthouse in midfield: will Tonny illuminate? See also Pacho Meza returns home: another one that reinforces Santa Fe

August 15 – 13:27

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Vilhena #Bronn #fly #debut #plane #Arechi #hours