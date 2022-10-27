Kaluga, Voronezh, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Territory and Crimea in the coming days expect heavy rains. In addition, blizzards will pass in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Komi. This was announced on Thursday, October 27, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“If we talk about the most unfavorable, then in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, heavy snow, a blizzard, and winds of up to 20–22 m/s are expected for the next two days. Noticeable rains, heavy, are predicted in the Kaluga, Voronezh regions, in the Crimea, the Rostov region, the Krasnodar Territory, they will be even more intense, ”Vilfand quotes TASS.

It is also noted that on Thursday Komi expects heavy snow, ice, a blizzard with winds up to 15-18 m/s.

According to the forecast of the Hydrometeorological Center, intensive precipitation will cover Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia, Ingushetia and Chechnya in the next two days.

Earlier, on October 25, weather forecasters promised the inhabitants of the Crimea showers and wind. The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned of the likelihood of emergencies that may be associated with accidents at energy facilities, housing and communal services and roads due to bad weather.