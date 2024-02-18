In Moscow and the Moscow region on Monday, February 19, severe icy conditions and high atmospheric pressure are expected. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, spoke about this.

In conversation with TASS on Monday, February 19, a specialist noted that the snow that fell over the weekend had melted a little due to the warm weather, and on Monday night a sharp drop in temperature was expected, which would cause severe icy conditions to form. Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm Hg. Art. and will exceed the norm. No precipitation is expected.

The air temperature in the capital on Monday night will drop to -7…-9 degrees in Moscow and to -11 degrees in the Moscow region. Daytime temperatures in the capital will be about -3…-5 degrees, in the region – up to -6 degrees.

Vilfand associated the cooling with a change in circulation; air masses will begin to flow from the north and south, but will be cold. The coldest day of the week is expected to be Tuesday, February 20th. In the capital, the night temperature will be -13…-15 degrees, in the region the thermometers will drop to -17 degrees. During the day it will warm up to -4…-6 degrees, in the Moscow region – up to -8 degrees. Mostly no precipitation is expected, atmospheric pressure will remain.

After this, the forecaster noted, a gradual change in circulation and a decrease in pressure will begin. From Wednesday, February 21, the movement of moderately warm air masses along the eastern periphery of the cyclone will begin. The temperature will be close to normal, but the night will be cold – expected to be -7…-9 degrees in Moscow and up to -12 degrees in the region. Daytime temperatures will be -1…-3 degrees, in the Moscow region – up to -6 degrees.

Earlier, on February 18, Vilfand predicted March weather in Moscow for the holiday weekend from February 23 to 25. According to him, the thermometer will show up to +5 degrees. In the second half of the week, a significant increase in temperature will begin, and the temperature background will not just be warm, “but absolutely March weather will begin,” the site writes kp.ru.

On the same day, Deputy Head of the Situation Center of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Anatoly Tsygankov, in a conversation with RT said that in the coming week it will be cold in the capital on Monday and Tuesday, and in the middle of the week another cyclone will bring warmth. According to his preliminary forecast, cloudy skies and no precipitation are expected on Saturday at a temperature of +1…+6 degrees.

It also became known that the height of snowdrifts in Moscow increased to 67 cm and exceeded the norm by 1.7 times, reports “Moscow 24”. According to the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, this increase in snowdrifts in the capital was facilitated by the Rixa cyclone. He said that the capital had not seen such indicators since 1966. Then the snowdrifts reached 65 cm, writes Life.ru.

On February 17, the head of the department of short-term weather forecasts and hazardous phenomena of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Alexander Golubev, said that “movements towards spring” will begin in the weather no earlier than the second half of March. He noted that a record amount of snow has fallen, and a lot of heat is required for it to melt, clarifies IA “Regnum”.

Before this, on February 16, Vilfand, in a conversation with NSN noted that one cannot count on the quick arrival of spring. He recalled that according to climate indicators, March is considered a winter month. According to him, in March frosts down to -15 degrees can be considered “normal” weather, but this year we still need to take into account February, which is rich in snowfalls.