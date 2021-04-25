Residents of the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts (Southern Federal District and North Caucasus Federal District) will face a significant cooling. Freezes up to minus 3 degrees are possible. This was announced on Sunday, April 25, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Roman Vilfand.

“The cooling will be so significant that it will affect the temperature drop not only in the Central Federal District, but also to the south. Tomorrow in connection with the penetration of cold air masses and increased pressure in the south of Russia, in the Rostov, Volgograd regions to minus 2 degrees, “- said the scientist.

In addition, on April 26-27, the temperature will drop in Crimea as well. The air temperature will drop to 1-3 degrees below zero. TASS…

In the coming days, heavy rain with a thunderstorm will fall on Sochi, Stavropol and the republics of the North Caucasus, the meteorologist concluded.

Earlier in the day, Vilfand informed that the cold weather will continue in the center of European Russia until the end of April and the first days of May. According to him, in the next week the air temperature in the region will be below normal by two to three degrees and will not exceed 8-10 degrees.