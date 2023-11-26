Ice, gusty winds and snow are expected in the European part of Russia on Monday, November 27. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“Monday will be dangerous and alarming in terms of weather not only in Moscow, but also in the European part of Russia as a whole,” he noted in an interview with TASS.

According to Vilfand, there will be abnormally cold weather in the Northwestern Federal District. Blizzards and ice are expected in the Arkhangelsk and Leningrad regions, as well as the Republic of Karelia.

As Vilfand added, in the Central and Southern Federal Districts (CFD and SFD) there will be strong winds at a speed of 15–20 m/s, and in the mountains of the Republic of Crimea the wind can even reach 40 m/s. Also in Crimea there will be heavy precipitation in the form of rain, sleet and snow.

In the Astrakhan and Volgograd regions, heavy snow, blizzards, and winds of up to 13-18 m/s are expected; in the Rostov region and Stavropol region – wind gusts of up to 24-28 m/s. In the Krasnodar Territory, dangerous weather will persist from November 27 to 29. Heavy rain, sleet, snow and thunderstorms are expected in the foothills. Vilfand also warned about the accumulation of wet snow. The wind will be at a speed of 15–20 m/s, in the foothills and mountainous areas it can reach 30 m/s, and on the Black Sea coast in the area of ​​Anapa and Gelendzhik – up to 35 m/s.

In the Perm Territory, Kirov Region and Tatarstan, snow, sleet, rain, freezing rain, and sleet are expected on Monday, added the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center.

The day before, the Hydrometeorological Center reported that snow, ice and north and northeast winds at a speed of 6–11 m/s are expected in Moscow on Sunday, November 26.