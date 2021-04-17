In the regions of Western Siberia, from Monday, April 19, temperatures are expected below the climatic norm by 4-6 degrees, said Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center.

According to the meteorologist, the coldest weather will be set in the south of the region. So, by Monday in the Omsk region the temperature will drop to -2 degrees.

On Monday, compared to Friday, the temperature in the regions of Western Siberia will drop by 10 degrees at once.

“The cold snap will last until the middle of next week,” the weather forecaster quotes TASS Saturday, April 17th.

Earlier, Wilfand warned that heavy precipitation would come to the central and southern regions of Russia.

Thus, in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, according to forecasts, strong winds with gusts of up to 25-28 m / s are expected, and in the central regions – heavy precipitation in the form of wet snow, as well as winds with a speed of up to 25 m / s.