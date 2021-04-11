In the second half of the coming week, it will get a little colder in the center of the European part of Russia. Reported on Sunday, April 11, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand, reports “RIA News“.

“I can say that the second half of the week will be cooler than the first. Starting Thursday, there will be more cloudy weather and even rain, ”said the meteorologist.

At the same time, Vilfand noted that powerful anticyclones, rapid melting of snow, as well as streams of warm air from the south will affect the temperature in the center of European Russia, where the air temperature will be significantly higher than normal in the next five days.

As the scientist explained, an area of ​​high pressure passes through the center of European Russia, and therefore an anticyclonic regime and sunny weather. In addition to the sun, there is an influx of heat from the south and southwest. According to him, we are talking about real spring.

According to forecasters, the region will experience abnormally warm weather from Sunday. At first, deviations from the norm will be two to three degrees, and by April 15, it may exceed the long-term average values ​​by eight degrees.

At the same time, hot weather awaits Bashkiria, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk and Kurgan regions in the coming days, the air will warm up to + 25 degrees, and +16 … +20 degrees in the south of European Russia.

Wilfand named April as the most dynamic month of the year. This month, he pointed out, the temperature, according to climatic calculations, is increasing by almost ten degrees.

However, such a deviation from the norm is rare even for April. “The beginning of the second decade of April this year is very unusual,” concluded the meteorologist.

On April 9, the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia predicted an increase in temperature in Moscow to +20 degrees by April 13. Earlier in the day, the head of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that short summer rains would come to Moscow in the middle of next week.