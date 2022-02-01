The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand warned Moscow residents about a sharp cold snap. This is reported TASS.

According to him, by the end of the week the air temperature in the capital will drop by 6-8 degrees. On Saturday night frosts will already reach 14 degrees.

“If on the first day of February in Moscow, for example, the temperature is 9 degrees above the norm, then by the end of the week the temperature background will be around the norm. So abruptly, although you can’t call it cold weather, of course, ”he said.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center warned that from January 30, the cyclone would bring dangerous weather to a number of regions. Heavy precipitation, wind, blizzards and snowfalls are expected.