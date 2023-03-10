On the night of March 11, January frosts are predicted in Moscow and the Moscow Region, but already on March 12, warming up to +6 degrees is expected. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, told Izvestia about this on March 10.

He noted that on the night of Saturday, March 11, the air temperature in Moscow will drop to values ​​from -11 to -13 degrees, in the Moscow region – to -15 degrees, and in its individual regions – to -19 degrees.

“This is due to the fact that the air that will come from the southeast has formed far to the north,” Vilfand said.

However, according to him, in the morning, due to changes in the circulation of air masses, it will begin to warm up rapidly and by the end of the day the temperature will be 0 to -2 degrees, and in the Moscow region – up to +1. At the same time, strong winds are expected – from 15 to 20 m / s – and light precipitation in the form of wet snow.

On Sunday, March 12, even warmer weather is predicted – about 2-3 degrees above normal. So, during the day in Moscow it is expected from +3 to +5 degrees, and in the Moscow region – up to +6 degrees. At night, the minimum temperature in the Moscow region will be from 0 to -2.

“However, it is unlikely that you will be able to feel the charms of such warm weather. Firstly, there will be quite noticeable precipitation in all three phases – snow, sleet and rain. In addition, the wind will still be strong, up to 17 m/s,” Vilfand warned.

On March 5, Vilfand said that spring warming in Moscow is expected in the 20th of March. In the Moscow region, the snow cover melts in the first ten days of April, and in the forests the snow lingers for another week.