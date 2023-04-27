Residents of the Moscow region can expect a spring thunderstorm on Thursday, April 27, said TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“On Thursday, there will be instability in the atmosphere, so conditions are being created for thunderstorm activity. Muscovites and residents of the Moscow region, not all, of course, will be able to see a thunderstorm not in early May, but already at the end of April. The weather is a little ahead of its development here, too,” he said.

According to the meteorologist, the thunderstorm will be short-lived. At the same time, on April 28, the conditions for a thunderstorm in the capital and the Moscow region will continue, the Hydrometeorological Center added.

According to the warning of the Hydrometeorological Center, on April 27, a “yellow” level of weather danger will operate in the capital due to a thunderstorm. At the same time, in Moscow, the warning period is from 12:00 on April 27 to 20:00. In the Moscow region – from 11:00 to 21:00.

On April 25, Vilfand reported that another cold snap would follow in the capital on April 28. Rainy weather is expected with temperatures up to +13…+15 degrees during the day. On the night of April 29, the air temperature will drop to +1…+5 degrees, and in the daytime it will rise to 11…+16 degrees.

More precipitation fell in the capital region in 12 hours than in the whole of April, Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Fobos weather center, said on April 26.

As Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo prognostic center, predicted on April 24 in an interview with Izvestia, rains will come to the capital from April 26, which will most likely last until May 2.