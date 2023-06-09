Very heavy rains in Vladivostok will continue on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10. This was announced on June 9 in a conversation with Izvestia by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

According to him, we are talking not only about Vladivostok, but also about the Primorsky Territory as a whole. In terms of intensity, the precipitation will not be as heavy as before – when less than a month’s rainfall fell in less than a day – but, nevertheless, the forecaster warns that the rains will be “very heavy.” The situation will gradually begin to improve starting from the middle of the day on Saturday, June 10th.

“The rainfall situation in Vladivostok is really extraordinary. It can be said that there was a tropical rain in terms of intensity. This is due to the collision of two air masses with different physical properties and temperatures,” Vilfand added.

He noted that such heavy rains inevitably lead to the difficulty of life in cities.

Earlier in the day, Vladivostok Mayor Konstantin Shestakov announced that a state of emergency had been introduced in the city due to continued rains. In less than a day, more than the monthly norm of precipitation fell: 106 mm against the normalized monthly rate of 104 mm – this is a record for the last 30 years, the mayor emphasized.

On June 8, Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Podtergera showed footage of the consequences of flooding in several districts of Vladivostok due to abnormally heavy rains.

The day before, a storm warning was announced in Primorsky Krai. Unfavorable weather events in the form of showers, hail and strong winds are forecast on June 9 and 10.