Warming is expected in the Central Federal District (CFD) in the second half of next week. On May 14, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told about this “RIA News”.

“On Wednesday it will be 18-23 degrees, and on Thursday the temperature will be in the range of 20 to 25 degrees,” Vilfand said.

According to him, the weather for the Central Federal District will be 1-2 degrees above the climatic norm. St. Petersburg will overtake Moscow by 1-2 degrees of heat, the forecaster notes.

Earlier, on May 13, Phobos weather center reported that this day was the warmest since the beginning of the year. Thus, the air in the capital warmed up to +22.3 degrees.

On the same day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said that on May 14 the temperature in Moscow would be around 17-19 degrees.

The day before, the head of Yandex.Weather, Alexander Ganshin, told Izvestia that up to 23 degrees Celsius is expected in the capital over the weekend.

Prior to this, on May 5, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that the summer in the European part of the country is expected to be warm, and July will be the hottest month.