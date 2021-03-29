On Wednesday, April 1, the weather in the European part of Russia will be unusually hot, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, predicted on March 29 in an interview with the portal. URA.RU…

“April 1 in the European part of the Russian Federation will be unusually warm. The temperature is very high, it will exceed the norm by 12-14 degrees, and this is not a joke, ”he said.

According to the forecaster, on March 31 and April 1, a cyclone will replace the anticyclone in the region, so on the following days the temperature will be 2-3 degrees higher than the norm.

So, in Moscow this day is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius.

Earlier that day, the leading meteorologist of Gismeteo Leonid Starkov said that in April the inhabitants of the European part of Russia will have warm, slightly cloudy weather with little precipitation, and the temperature background is expected to be on average 2-4 degrees above normal.