On March 7, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, spoke about the weather in the regions on International Women’s Day.

Up to 15-19 degrees this holiday is expected in the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts. In spring it will be warm in Primorye, Khakassia, Tyva, Chita, Transbaikalia, Khabarovsk Territory, in the south of Western Siberia and the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

“On the eighth day in Krasnodar, real spring weather is up to 18-19 degrees, in Sochi – up to 16-17 degrees, in the Crimea – about 13-15 degrees, in the Rostov region – up to 16-17 degrees. The temperature will rise significantly in the south of Western Siberia – in the Omsk, Tomsk, Novosibirsk regions and especially in the Altai Territory, where it is predicted to reach +9 degrees. This is a very high temperature, ”said the meteorologist TASS on Tuesday.

According to Vilfand, Tyva, Khakassia and the south of the Krasnoyarsk Territory expect up to 6-8 degrees of heat. Above the climatic norm by 7-8 degrees on International Women’s Day will be in the Primorsky Territory – here they promise up to 10-12 degrees.

On March 1, Vilfand advised the residents of Moscow not to count on early spring, as the snow in the metropolitan area would completely melt only in early April. He stressed that in March there will be a tendency to increase the length of daylight hours. On the 20th of March, its length will reach 12 hours.