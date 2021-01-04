A slight cooling is expected from Monday in the European territory of Russia. This was announced on Monday, January 4, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand.

According to him, in the first days of the new year, the cyclone won, and since January 4, negative temperatures have been gradually noted.

“The frosts are small – -2 …- 4 degrees, in the west of the Moscow region to zero. Then every day the temperature will drop a couple of degrees. Starting from Wednesday, daytime temperatures will be -3 …- 6 degrees, night temperatures will be -4 …- 9 degrees, and by Thursday up to -11 degrees. Such a temperature background is above normal by three degrees. You can talk about a soft Christmas. Very severe frosts are not predicted, ”said Vilfand “RIA News”.

He specified that “comfortable and mild weather” in Moscow in the center of European Russia will be associated with Christmas. The same situation is in the Northwestern Federal District, as well as to the south – in the Black Earth Region, in the Krasnodar Territory and in the Rostov Region. As the forecaster added, temperatures are expected to drop by 1–2 degrees every day.

Wilfand added that in the center of European Russia, the sky will be covered with clouds: mixing of air masses with high relative humidity takes place.

On January 1, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said that up to -12 degrees at night and up to -10 degrees during the day are expected in Moscow at Christmas.