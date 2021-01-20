Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand spoke about the weather in the regions of the European part of Russia.

According to the specialist, icicles will form on the roofs of buildings from Friday in connection with the onset of the thaw.

“Due to the thaw, snow will melt and meteorological conditions will contribute to the formation of icicles on the roofs of buildings. It is very dangerous “, – he is quoted as saying TASS Wednesday, January 20th.

On January 19, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center warned of anomalous warming in the European part of Russia.

According to the meteorologist, the warming will be due to the fact that air masses will move from the southwest, not the north. Thus, warm air, formed in the west of the Mediterranean, over the subtopic waters of the Atlantic, will begin to flow into European Russia through the south of Western Europe.