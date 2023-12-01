Abnormally cold weather is expected in a large part of Russia in the coming days; in some regions frosts will reach -40…-50 degrees. He announced this on December 1 in a conversation with TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“The anomalies will be impressive. From December 2 to 6, in all regions of the Northwestern Federal District the temperature will be 7–14 degrees below normal, and in some places – 15–20 degrees below normal,” he noted.

In the Arkhangelsk region, the Komi Republic and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, frosts will reach -30 degrees. Temperatures will also be below normal in the regions of the Central Federal District – there, on December 5 and 6, temperatures are expected to range from -16 to -23 degrees.

In addition, according to Vilfand, abnormal cold is coming to the regions of the Urals, Volga region, Siberia and the Far East. For example, in the Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrugs, frosts down to –30…–41 degrees are expected. And it will be especially cold in the Krasnoyarsk, Magadan and Khabarovsk territories, in Yakutia and Chukotka.

“In the Taimyr and Evenki regions (Krasnoyarsk Territory) the anomalies will be minus 7–16 degrees from December 2 to 6 – frosts will crack down to -35…-42 degrees. In Yakutia, the Magadan Territory and Chukotka it will be up to -43…-49 degrees, in Yakutia – even up to -54 degrees in some places. In the south of the Khabarovsk Territory, from December 3 to 6, the temperature will drop to -35…-40 degrees,” noted the head of the Hydrometeorological Center.

Earlier on December 1, the head of the Meteo forecast center, Alexander Shuvalov, spoke about the approach of 20-degree frosts to Moscow next week. So, according to him, on Wednesday, December 6, the temperature is expected to drop to -20 degrees during the day, and on Thursday night the temperature will drop even lower – to -23 degrees.

Before this, on November 30, it was reported that frosts down to -27 degrees were expected in Tomsk. The first ten days of December will initially be warm and snowy, and then the snow will stop, and the city will become significantly colder, noted Svetlana Ryukhtina, head of the meteorology department of the regional Hydrometeorological Center.